Tour de France Femmes 2025 route revealed featuring Col de Madeleine, Col de Joux Plane, mountaintop finale at Châtel

1,165km raced across nine stages from July 26 to August 3

Tour de France Femmes 2025 route map (Image credit: ASO)
The 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is set to cover nine days of bike racing, entirely in France, from July 26 to August 3, making it the longest yet of any edition of the new version of the women's Tour de France and will feature main ascents Col de Madeleine, Col de Joux Plane, and a mountaintop finale at Châtel.

ASO and race directors Marion Rousse and Christian Prudhomme revealed the details of the route of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes at the Palais des Congrès in Paris on Tuesday, October 29. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateStageStart/FinishDistance
July 26Stage 1Vannes to Plumelec79km
July 27Stage 2Brest to Quimper110km
July 28Stage 3La Gacilly to Angers162km
July 29Stage 4Saumur to Poitiers128km
July 30Stage 5Jaunay-Marigny-Futuroscop to Guéret166km
July 31Stage 6Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert124km
August 1Stage 7Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambéry160km
August 2Stage 8Chambéry to Saint François Longchamp-Col de Madeleine112km
August 3Stage 9Praz-sur-Arly to Châtel124km
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

