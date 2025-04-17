Tour of Britain Women 2025 route

SD Worx-ProTime sets the pace at the front of the peloton at the 2024 Tour of Britain Women

The 2025 edition of the Tour of Britain Women will take place in the north-east of England and Scotland between June 5-8. It will be the first time that the race will be held in Scotland, with a finale in Glasgow.

The opening two stages take in Dalby Forest, the North York Moors National Park and the Tees Valley, before heading to the south of Scotland for a leg in the Scottish Borders, ahead of the final stage on a city centre circuit in Glasgow.

Organisers said four completely new routes were planned for the race, with details announced in the coming weeks.

Stage 1: Dalby Forest to Redcar

The Tour of Britain Women will begin in Dalby Forest in the heart of the North York Moors National Park on Thursday, June 5. The peloton will race from the Forestry England visitor centre at Dalby Forest, close to Pickering, across the North York Moors National Park and into the Tees Valley for a stage finish in Redcar, which has hosted the men's event on nine occasions.

Stage 2: Hartlepool to Saltburn-by-the-Sea

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women will begin at Hartlepool and bring the riders into a finish line at Saltburn-by-the-Sea on Friday, June 6. The riders will line up for the start at Hartlepool Marina, close to the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

The course will go through Tees Valley before tackling the hairpins of the 15% coastal climb of Saltburn Bank twice, the second time for the finish of the stage. It is a 300-metre climb from the sea of Saltburn Bank in Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Stage 3: Kelso to Kelso

The peloton heads into Scotland for stage 3 of the Tour of Britain Women in Kelso at the Scottish Borders on Saturday, June 7. While it has hosted the men's race on several occasions, this marks the first time for the women's event.

The race will start and finish in the centre of Kelso, with riders tackling a route around the Eildon Hills, which includes Melrose, Denholm, and Jedburgh, as well as a passage of the finish line on Kelso’s cobbled market square.

Stage 4: Glasgow to Glasgow

Glasgow will host the Tour of Britain for the first time with the women's finale stage 4 on Sunday, June 8. The race will start and finish on Glasgow Green, and the peloton will complete 10 laps of an 8.4-kilometre circuit through the city centre, taking in some of Glasgow’s most iconic landmarks.