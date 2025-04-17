Tour of Britain Women 2025 route
Four-day top-tier race takes the peloton from north-east England to Scotland from June 5-8, 2025 with a finale in Glasgow
The 2025 edition of the Tour of Britain Women will take place in the north-east of England and Scotland between June 5-8. It will be the first time that the race will be held in Scotland, with a finale in Glasgow.
The opening two stages take in Dalby Forest, the North York Moors National Park and the Tees Valley, before heading to the south of Scotland for a leg in the Scottish Borders, ahead of the final stage on a city centre circuit in Glasgow.
Organisers said four completely new routes were planned for the race, with details announced in the coming weeks.
- Stage 1 – Thursday, June 5, 2025: Dalby Forest to Redcar
- Stage 2 – Friday, June 6, 2025: Hartlepool to Saltburn-by-the-Sea
- Stage 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025: Kelso to Kelso
- Stage 4 – Sunday, June 8, 2025: Glasgow to Glasgow
Stage 1: Dalby Forest to Redcar
The Tour of Britain Women will begin in Dalby Forest in the heart of the North York Moors National Park on Thursday, June 5. The peloton will race from the Forestry England visitor centre at Dalby Forest, close to Pickering, across the North York Moors National Park and into the Tees Valley for a stage finish in Redcar, which has hosted the men's event on nine occasions.
Stage 2: Hartlepool to Saltburn-by-the-Sea
Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women will begin at Hartlepool and bring the riders into a finish line at Saltburn-by-the-Sea on Friday, June 6. The riders will line up for the start at Hartlepool Marina, close to the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.
The course will go through Tees Valley before tackling the hairpins of the 15% coastal climb of Saltburn Bank twice, the second time for the finish of the stage. It is a 300-metre climb from the sea of Saltburn Bank in Saltburn-by-the-Sea.
Stage 3: Kelso to Kelso
The peloton heads into Scotland for stage 3 of the Tour of Britain Women in Kelso at the Scottish Borders on Saturday, June 7. While it has hosted the men's race on several occasions, this marks the first time for the women's event.
The race will start and finish in the centre of Kelso, with riders tackling a route around the Eildon Hills, which includes Melrose, Denholm, and Jedburgh, as well as a passage of the finish line on Kelso’s cobbled market square.
Stage 4: Glasgow to Glasgow
Glasgow will host the Tour of Britain for the first time with the women's finale stage 4 on Sunday, June 8. The race will start and finish on Glasgow Green, and the peloton will complete 10 laps of an 8.4-kilometre circuit through the city centre, taking in some of Glasgow’s most iconic landmarks.
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
