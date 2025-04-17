Tour of Britain Women 2025 route

Four-day top-tier race takes the peloton from north-east England to Scotland from June 5-8, 2025 with a finale in Glasgow

SD Worx-ProTime sets the pace at the front of the peloton at the 2024 Tour of Britain Women
The 2025 edition of the Tour of Britain Women will take place in the north-east of England and Scotland between June 5-8. It will be the first time that the race will be held in Scotland, with a finale in Glasgow.

The opening two stages take in Dalby Forest, the North York Moors National Park and the Tees Valley, before heading to the south of Scotland for a leg in the Scottish Borders, ahead of the final stage on a city centre circuit in Glasgow.

