What is Mont Ventoux? All you need to know about the 'bald mountain' that is part of the Tour de France

The statistics and stories behind the mythical mountain in Provence which returns for stage 16

MALAUCENE FRANCE JULY 07 The peloton passing through Mont Ventoux 1910m mountain landscape during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 11 a 1989km km stage from Sorgues to Malaucne Fog Public Fans LeTour TDF2021 on July 07 2021 in Malaucene France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images
Riders in the Tour de France last passed on the steep slopes of Mont Ventoux in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 edition of the Tour de France will mark the 19th time that the peloton will go head-on with Mont Ventoux, the 'Giant of Provence'. 

It's a mountain with seemingly relentless slopes that weave across the barren and lifeless landscape called the 'bald mountain', setting Ventoux apart from other iconic climbs to feature in the Tour. 

