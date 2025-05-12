Itzulia Women 2025 route
All the route details for the fourth edition of the three-day race
The organisers of the Itzulia Women stuck to their formula for the 4th edition of the race, keeping the opening and closing stages almost exactly the same.
That means that the third stage will again tackle the category 1 Jaizkibel and category 2 Mendizorrotz in the 112.6km conclusion.
Before then, two tough stages will soften the riders' legs in this Women's WorldTour race.
Stage 1:
The first stage ended in a bunch sprint in 2024 and looks set to do the same this season, with a flat finish following the category 3 Itziar climb (7.3km at 2.8%) with 20km to go. The 'easy' stage also has riders pass over the category 2 Azkarate climb (4.2km at 7.3%) and category 3 Olaeta (1.9km at 9%) with plenty of flat roads in between.
Stage 2:
The punchy stage 2 from Ugao Miraballes to Igorre is 116km long and has four classified climbs before the flat final 20 kilometres. The day has more up and down in between the major ascents, making for a tough day in the saddle. The new stage has three category 3 climbs - Bikotxgane (8km at 4.9%), Gerekiz (3.1km at 4.5%) and Arrieta (5.3km at 2.2%) - and the sharp pitches of the Lamindao climb (3.4km at 10.1%).
Two intermediate sprints after the final climb spice up the run-in to Igorre.
Stage 3:
The roads of the Clasica San Sebastian feature in the final stage of the Itzulia Women, with riders ascending the Jaizkibel (7.9km at 5.6%), Gurutze (2.7km at 5.2%), and the Murgil wall to Mendizorrotz (6.4km at 5.2%), followed by a descent into Donostia.
Demi Vollering used that final climb to escape from the peloton and ride solo to the stage win and overall victory.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
A new Campagnolo groupset, three new helmets and a horde of time trial tech: All the Giro d'Italia tech from the Grande PartenzaAll the tech we've found at the opening weekend of the Giro d'Italia 2025, including more photos of the 2025 Campagnolo Super Record Wireless groupset
-
Modern cycling about 'watts and data' rather than strategy and improvisation, says Vincenzo NibaliTwo-time Giro d'Italia winner rates Giulio Ciccone as a potential podium finisher at this year's race
-
'My Giro nearly ended before it started here in Albania' – Larry Warbasse columnCyclingnews' new columnist Larry Warbasse talks through the tension and trials of the Giro's start in Albania
-
Best bike repair stands 2025: Workstands for the pro- or home mechanicThe best bike repair stands make life considerably easier for repairs and maintenance. Whether you're looking after a race team or fettling your own fleet at home these are the best stands on the market right now