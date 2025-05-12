Itzulia Women 2025 route

The organisers of the Itzulia Women stuck to their formula for the 4th edition of the race, keeping the opening and closing stages almost exactly the same.

That means that the third stage will again tackle the category 1 Jaizkibel and category 2 Mendizorrotz in the 112.6km conclusion.

Before then, two tough stages will soften the riders' legs in this Women's WorldTour race.

Stage 1:

The first stage ended in a bunch sprint in 2024 and looks set to do the same this season, with a flat finish following the category 3 Itziar climb (7.3km at 2.8%) with 20km to go. The 'easy' stage also has riders pass over the category 2 Azkarate climb (4.2km at 7.3%) and category 3 Olaeta (1.9km at 9%) with plenty of flat roads in between.

Stage 2:

The punchy stage 2 from Ugao Miraballes to Igorre is 116km long and has four classified climbs before the flat final 20 kilometres. The day has more up and down in between the major ascents, making for a tough day in the saddle. The new stage has three category 3 climbs - Bikotxgane (8km at 4.9%), Gerekiz (3.1km at 4.5%) and Arrieta (5.3km at 2.2%) - and the sharp pitches of the Lamindao climb (3.4km at 10.1%).

Two intermediate sprints after the final climb spice up the run-in to Igorre.

Stage 3:

The roads of the Clasica San Sebastian feature in the final stage of the Itzulia Women, with riders ascending the Jaizkibel (7.9km at 5.6%), Gurutze (2.7km at 5.2%), and the Murgil wall to Mendizorrotz (6.4km at 5.2%), followed by a descent into Donostia.

Demi Vollering used that final climb to escape from the peloton and ride solo to the stage win and overall victory.