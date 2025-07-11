'It was just lambs to the slaughter' - Geraint Thomas rolls the dice with breakaway in his final Tour de France

Ineos Grenadiers team captain dropped from breakaway close to Mûr-de-Bretagne finish

Geraint Thomas may be the oldest racer in the 2025 Tour de France and this may be his final Grand Tour, but the 39-year-old Welshman showed on Friday's stage 7 that he is determined to keep flying the flag until the very last.

In the thick of the action in a blisteringly fast first hour run off at an average speed of over 53kph, the 2018 Tour de France winner's efforts paid off as he made it into a day-long break of five and stayed away until less than 20 kilometres to go to the finish.

