Tour de France: Tudor, Uno-X Mobility and TotalEnergies awarded wild cards as UCI approves extra team for 2025 Grand Tours

23 teams to take the start of the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and Vuelta a España, with wildcard spaces up for grabs at each

LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 LR Rui Costa of Portugal and Team EF Education EasyPost Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma Lease a Bike Julian Alaphilippe of France and Tudor Pro Cycling Team and Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 1 a 1922km stage from Portimao to Lagos on February 19 2025 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Julian Alaphilippe's Tudor team has secured a wild card invitation to the 2025 Tour de FRnce (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The UCI has approved the invitation of a 23rd team to the 2025 Grand Tours, with the Tour de France immediately awarding their three wild card places to TotalEnergies, Tudor Pro Cycling and Uno-X Mobility. 

Q36.5 Pro Cycling and Tudor are hoping to secure a wild card place to the Giro d'Italia alongside the Italian ProTeams, while the Vuelta a España organisers will have to decide between the Spanish ProTeams and other major ProTeams. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

