The three Tour de France stages Tadej Pogačar will want to win most – Sites of Jonas Vingegaard's previous successes bring 'revenge' into play

By published

The importance of Hautacam, Mont Ventoux and the Col de la Loze in the fight for the 2025 yellow jersey

COMBLOUX, FRANCE - JUNE 13: (L-R) Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete in the breakaway during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 6 a 126.7km stage from Valserhone to Combloux 1183m / #UCIWT / on June 13, 2025 in Combloux, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar dropping Jonas Vingegaard at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the absence of any obvious weak points for Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the 2025 Tour de France, one factor in favour of his biggest rival, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), is the return to three mountain locations where the latter has had the advantage at previous Tours.

Iconic climbs have always proved the point of difference in the race for the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. Be it the Alps, Pyrenees, Massif Central, or a certain 'Giant of Provence', each climb at the Tour is packed with history and anecdotes of cycling icons gone by.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.