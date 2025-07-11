'I made a few mistakes' – Jonas Vingegaard admits timing error after Tour de France defeat to Tadej Pogačar at Mûr-de-Bretagne

Dane looks ahead to the mountains on stage 10 and into the second and third week, as he sits fourth on GC 1:17 behind close rival

British Simon Philip Yates of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Danish Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured in action during stage seven of the 2025 Tour de France cycling, from Saint-Malo to Mur-de-Bretagne (194 km), on Friday 11 July 2025 in France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO POOL LUCA BETTINI (Photo by POOL LUCA BETTINI / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) would normally be satisfied with second in a sprint behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but couldn't help but be left wanting more on stage 7 of the Tour de France, after admitting he made an error.

Visma's team bus was busy as usual after the stage, with the Dane and Matteo Jorgenson warming down in the shade behind, having finished second and fifth on the stinging Mûr-de-Bretagne finale.

