'I have a bit of a fractured rib but should be OK' - João Almeida hopes to race on and help Tadej Pogačar in Tour de France despite high-speed crash

By published

Key UAE mountain domestique suffering from injuries to ribs, finger, elbow and multiple road rash

Joao Almeida of Portugal and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow leader jersey compete during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 6 a 201.5km stage from Bayeux to Vire Normandie
João Almeida is a key helper for UAE leader Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG staff briefly celebrated another Tour de France stage victory at the team parking at the foot of the Mûr-de-Bretagne after Tadej Pogačar won the sprint atop the hill behind them but there was also a real sense of concern after João Almeida crashed hard with six kilometres to go.

Pogačar took his 101st career victory, and UAE Team Emirates-XRG's 60th win of the 2025 season a few hours after Isaac del Toro won stage 3 of the Tour of Austria.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.