2025 UCI Road World Championships routes
Men face 5,475 metres of climbing at altitude, women to climb 3,350 metres in 164.6km race
The 2025 Road World Championships in Rwanda will be the first ever held in Africa and one of the hardest races in rainbow jersey history, with the elite men climbing 5,475 metres of elevation during their 267.5km race.
The race routes were officially unveiled during the 2024 Road World Championships in Zürich on Thursday. The races will be held in the Rwanda's capital Kigali between September 21-28, 2025.
Rwanda is known as the 'Land of a Thousand Hills' and Kigali sits at an altitude of 1850 metres, adding a further difficulty to the racing.
"The high altitude and the climbs will challenge the riders to push their limits. A place in the history books is at stake," organisers said.
The time trials are scheduled from Sunday to Wednesday. The elite men will cover 680 metres of altitude during their 40.6km race, while the elite women will climb 460 metres in just over 31.2km.
The road races will be held between Thursday and Sunday with a under-23 women's road race held separately from the elite women's race for the first time.
The road races will be held on a 15.1km circuit which includes two short climbs and continuous rolling and testing roads. The men will cover 15 laps plus an extra mid-race 42.5km extension circuit to climb the infamous Mur du Kigal, the cobbled climb that kicks up at 11%.
The elite women's race will cover 11 laps of the Kigali circuit for a distance of 164.6km and an elevation of 3,350 metres but they will not cover the Mur du Kigali.
"Bringing the World Cycling Championships to the African continent has been my vision for many years," UCI President David Lappartient said.
"In a year's time, this will become a reality. I am delighted that this historic event will take place in Rwanda, which is already known for the beautiful Tour of Rwanda.
"Kigali and the entire country have a rich cycling culture, which will now be shared with the world. I can't wait to welcome the cycling family to what will be a milestone in the development and globalisation of our sport."
Elite Women time trial: September 21, 2025, 9:10-11:55 CET, 31.2km
Elite Men time trial: September 21 2025 12:45-15:50 CET, 40.6 km
U23 Women time trial: September 22 2025, 9:35-11:45, 22.6km
U23 Men time trial: September 22 2025, 12:35-15:30, 31.2km
Junior Women time trial: September 23 2025, 9:45-11:45, 18.3 km
Junior Men time trial: September 23 2025, 13:00-15:30, 22,6 km
Team Time Trial mixed relay: September 24 2025, 11:30-16:00, 42,4 km
U23 Women road race: September 25 2025, 12:05-15:30, 119,3 km
Junior Men road race: September 26 2025, 07:00-10:15, 119,3 km
U23 Men road race: September 26 2025, 11:00-15:25, 164,6 km
Junior Women road race: September 27 2025, 07:20-09:40. 74,6 km
Elite Women road race: September 27 2025, 11:05-15:45, 164,6 km
Elite Men road race: September 28 2025, 08:45-15:45, 267,5 km
