2025 UCI Road World Championships routes

By published

Men face 5,475 metres of climbing at altitude, women to climb 3,350 metres in 164.6km race

Map of men&#039;s elite road race at 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda
Map of men's elite road race at 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda (Image credit: Union Cycliste Internationale)
The 2025 Road World Championships in Rwanda will be the first ever held in Africa and one of the hardest races in rainbow jersey history, with the elite men climbing 5,475 metres of elevation during their 267.5km race.

The race routes were officially unveiled during the 2024 Road World Championships in Zürich on Thursday. The races will be held in the Rwanda's capital Kigali between September 21-28, 2025.

