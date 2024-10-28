Tour de France 2025: Triple whammy of mountain top finishes expected in Pyrenees

Finishes in Hautacam and Luchon Superbagnères likely to sandwich a mountain time trial

Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar are expected to clash at the 2025 Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar are expected to clash at the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Pyrenees will return to play a huge role in the Tour de France next summer, with a triple whammy of mountain top finishes expected to be confirmed during Tuesday's official presentation. 

In recent years the Tour de France has often been decided in the Alps or the Vosges, as the Tour de France tried to visit all five mountain ranges of mainland France. In 2025, the three-week race is expected to follow an anticlockwise direction and climb the Pyrenees before the Alps. 

