Tour of Flanders Women 2025 route
The Tour of Flanders Women's 2025 route follows similar routes to the previous years, with 168.8 kilometres of cobbles and bergs around Oudenaarde.
There are 12 climbs and seven cobble sectors with the women competing on most of the same route as the men, except for the start and the men's extra lap closing circuit.
The women's race includes a new starting loop which eliminates the early cobble sector at Lange Munte and Lippenhovenstraat. The first obstacle is a new sector for the women at Doorn - a rough 1650m stretch of pavé at kilometre 56.3.
The Edelareberg is the first berg at kilometre 64.4 with new cobbled sectors of the Holleweg and Karel Martelstraat coming soon after.
The route also adds in the Eikenberg before the Koppenberg before replicating the 2024 finale at the Taaienberg with 36.8km remaining.
The Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg provide an explosive final 17km for the 22nd edition of the Women's Tour of Flanders.
Map and profile to come.
Tour of Flanders Women climbs
|Hill
|Length
|Ave. Grade
|Max
|Km raced
|Km to go
|Edelareberg
|1525m
|4.20%
|7%
|64.4
|104.5
|Wolvenberg
|645m
|7.90%
|17.30%
|69.7
|99.2
|Molenberg
|463m
|7%
|14.20%
|79.2
|89.7
|Berendries
|940m
|7%
|12.30%
|99.1
|69.8
|Valkenberg
|540m
|8.10%
|12.80%
|100.6
|68.3
|Eikenberg
|1200m
|5.20%
|10%
|113
|55.9
|Koppenberg
|600m
|11.60%
|22%
|119.4
|49.5
|Steenbeekdries
|1100m
|3.10%
|7.60%
|128.3
|40.6
|Taaienberg
|530m
|6.60%
|15.80%
|132.1
|36.8
|Oude Kruisberg/Hotond
|2700m
|4.10%
|9.40%
|142.4
|26.5
|Oude Kwaremont
|2200m
|4%
|11.60%
|152.2
|16.7
|Paterberg
|360m
|12.90%
|20.30%
|155.6
|13.3
Tour of Flanders Women cobbled sectors
|Cobble sector
|Length
|Km raced
|Km to go
|Doorn
|1650m
|56.3 km
|112.6 km
|Holleweg
|1100m
|69.8 km
|99.1 km
|Karel Martelstraat
|1200m
|70.9 km
|98.0 km
|Jagerij
|800m
|73.7 km
|95.2 km
|Paddestraat
|2300m
|84.5 km
|84.4 km
|Mariaborrestraat
|400m
|127.1 km
|41.8 km
|Stationsberg
|700m
|129.7 km
|39.2 km
