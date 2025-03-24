Tour of Flanders Women 2025 route

The Tour of Flanders Women's 2025 route follows similar routes to the previous years, with 168.8 kilometres of cobbles and bergs around Oudenaarde.

There are 12 climbs and seven cobble sectors with the women competing on most of the same route as the men, except for the start and the men's extra lap closing circuit.

The women's race includes a new starting loop which eliminates the early cobble sector at Lange Munte and Lippenhovenstraat. The first obstacle is a new sector for the women at Doorn - a rough 1650m stretch of pavé at kilometre 56.3.

The Edelareberg is the first berg at kilometre 64.4 with new cobbled sectors of the Holleweg and Karel Martelstraat coming soon after.

The route also adds in the Eikenberg before the Koppenberg before replicating the 2024 finale at the Taaienberg with 36.8km remaining.

The Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg provide an explosive final 17km for the 22nd edition of the Women's Tour of Flanders.

Map and profile to come.

Tour of Flanders Women - Everything you need to know including the start list, favourites and outsiders for the WorldTour race, teams and more.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Spring Classics coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the Cobbled Classics from Opening Weekend to Paris-Roubaix. Find out more.

Tour of Flanders Women climbs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hill Length Ave. Grade Max Km raced Km to go Edelareberg 1525m 4.20% 7% 64.4 104.5 Wolvenberg 645m 7.90% 17.30% 69.7 99.2 Molenberg 463m 7% 14.20% 79.2 89.7 Berendries 940m 7% 12.30% 99.1 69.8 Valkenberg 540m 8.10% 12.80% 100.6 68.3 Eikenberg 1200m 5.20% 10% 113 55.9 Koppenberg 600m 11.60% 22% 119.4 49.5 Steenbeekdries 1100m 3.10% 7.60% 128.3 40.6 Taaienberg 530m 6.60% 15.80% 132.1 36.8 Oude Kruisberg/Hotond 2700m 4.10% 9.40% 142.4 26.5 Oude Kwaremont 2200m 4% 11.60% 152.2 16.7 Paterberg 360m 12.90% 20.30% 155.6 13.3

Tour of Flanders Women cobbled sectors