Tour of Flanders Women 2025 route

The Tour of Flanders Women's 2025 route follows similar routes to the previous years, with 168.8 kilometres of cobbles and bergs around Oudenaarde.

There are 12 climbs and seven cobble sectors with the women competing on most of the same route as the men, except for the start and the men's extra lap closing circuit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
HillLengthAve. GradeMaxKm racedKm to go
Edelareberg1525m4.20%7%64.4104.5
Wolvenberg645m7.90%17.30%69.799.2
Molenberg463m7%14.20%79.289.7
Berendries940m7%12.30%99.169.8
Valkenberg540m8.10%12.80%100.668.3
Eikenberg1200m5.20%10%11355.9
Koppenberg600m11.60%22%119.449.5
Steenbeekdries1100m3.10%7.60%128.340.6
Taaienberg530m6.60%15.80%132.136.8
Oude Kruisberg/Hotond2700m4.10%9.40%142.426.5
Oude Kwaremont2200m4%11.60%152.216.7
Paterberg360m12.90%20.30%155.613.3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Cobble sectorLengthKm racedKm to go
Doorn1650m56.3 km112.6 km
Holleweg1100m69.8 km99.1 km
Karel Martelstraat1200m70.9 km98.0 km
Jagerij800m73.7 km95.2 km
Paddestraat2300m84.5 km84.4 km
Mariaborrestraat400m127.1 km41.8 km
Stationsberg700m129.7 km39.2 km
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

