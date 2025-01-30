2025 Critérium du Dauphiné pays homage to Romain Bardet in Frenchman's last pro road race

Usual mixed eight-day route includes stage start in French star's hometown, tough final weekend

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné map
2025 Critérium du Dauphiné map (Image credit: ASO)
The 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné will pay homage to local French star Romain Bardet (Team Picnic PostNL) with a stage 3 start in his home town of Brioude in the last race of his road career.

A winner last year of the opening stage of the Tour de France, Bardet, 34, is set to retire from road racing and switch to gravel after taking part in the Dauphiné this June. He won a stage of the Dauphiné back in 2015 and finished runner-up to Chris Froome in 2016 in the same event. The Picnic-PostNL racer will receive a special recognition in front of a home crowd on stage 3 of the 2025 edition.

