Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 Route

Map of women&#039;s Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025
Map of women's Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025
Dwars door Vlaanderen route summary
Distance128.5 kilometres
StartWaregem, Belgium
FinishWaregem, Belgium
Start time14:50 CET
Finish time17:58 CET

Profile of the 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women

Route information for the 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 
  • Volkegemberg (79.9 km)
  • Berg Ten Houte (69.1 km)
  • Knokteberg - Trieu (55.0 km)
  • Hotond (51.3 km)
  • Eikenberg (39.4 km)
  • Nokereberg (22.2 km)
  • Nokereberg (9.6 km)
  • Holleweg (79.3 km)
  • Mariaborrestraat (44.8 km)
  • Doorn (30.5 km)
  • Huisepontweg (27.2 km)
  • Herlegemstraat (19.5 km)
  • Herlegemstraat (6.7 km)
Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

