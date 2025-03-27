Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 Route
|Distance
|128.5 kilometres
|Start
|Waregem, Belgium
|Finish
|Waregem, Belgium
|Start time
|14:50 CET
|Finish time
|17:58 CET
The women's Dwars door Vlaanderen route has a few changes for 2025, with a modified opening loop around Waregem that avoids the Hellestraat climb and Varentstraat cobbles used in last year's edition.
Climbs begin at kilometre 80 on the Volkegemberg and concludes with two ascents of the Nokereberg, the final one coming inside 10km to go.
With six stretches of cobbles and the Herlegemstraat section included in the finishing circuit, the finale is the same as in recent years. In 2023, Demi Vollering used the Nokereberg as a launching pad for her victorious solo attack.
Last year, a six-rider escape including eventual winner Marianne Vos went clear on the Doorn sector, which is also included in this year's race.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the Dwars door Vlaanderen Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Dwars Door Vlaanderen Women 2025 climbs
- Volkegemberg (79.9 km)
- Berg Ten Houte (69.1 km)
- Knokteberg - Trieu (55.0 km)
- Hotond (51.3 km)
- Eikenberg (39.4 km)
- Nokereberg (22.2 km)
- Nokereberg (9.6 km)
Dwars Door Vlaanderen Women 2025 cobbled sectors
- Holleweg (79.3 km)
- Mariaborrestraat (44.8 km)
- Doorn (30.5 km)
- Huisepontweg (27.2 km)
- Herlegemstraat (19.5 km)
- Herlegemstraat (6.7 km)
