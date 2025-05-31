Recommended reading

Tour of Norway: Maxim van Gils forgets tough spring with narrow uphill victory against GC leader Matthew Brennan

Brennan remains in overall lead, closes in on first stage race victory of incipient career

A fierce late burst of speed has seen Maxim van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) capture stage 3's uphlil finish of the Tour of Norway and go one better than his runner's up spot on Friday behind race leader Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike).

In the closing metres of the 141.6 kilometre stage between Jørpeland and Heja, Van Gils shot past Brennan to clinch a narrow but clear victory. Ineos Grenadiers' Victor Langelotti took third.

