Tour of Slovenia: Anders Halland Johannessen claims overall title after dramatic finale on stage 5

Ivo Oliveira wins stage into Novo mesto, as Juan Pedro López is caught in final kilometres

Anders Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) confirmed his overall victory of the Tour of Slovenia with a dominant ride on a dramatic final day into Novo mesto, as Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) won the reduced bunch sprint for stage 5.

Having built his lead with consistent performances across the previous four stages, Johannessen simply had to not get dropped on the undulating final day, and he made sure of that by attacking the final climb to Trška Gora behind the breakaway, and finishing in the main group.

