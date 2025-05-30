Recommended reading

Tour of Norway: Matthew Brennan wins stage 2

Visma-Lease a Bike rider moves into race lead

OLTEDAL NORWAY MAY 30 Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma Lease a Bike Blue Points Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 14th Tour of Norway 2025 Stage 2 a 2081km stage from Egersund to Oltedal on May 30 2025 in Oltedal Norway Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) was the fastest on the uphill sprint to claim the stage 2 victory and the overall race lead at the Tour of Norway.

Brennan launched his sprint in the closing metres to cross the line ahead of runner-up Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora- hansgrohe) and third-placed Victor Langellotti (Ineos Grenadiers).

Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

