'I wanted to win for him' - Quinn Simmons dedicates Tour de Suisse stage victory to Gino Mäder, two years after Swiss rider's fatal accident in same race

By published

Lidl-Trek racer claims first victory as recrowned US National Champion after long breakaway

2025 Tour de Suisse stage 3: winner Quinn Simmons leads the break
2025 Tour de Suisse stage 3: winner Quinn Simmons leads the break (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes a single gesture can say it all, and when Tour de Suisse stage 3 winner Quinn Simmons pointed his right arm upwards to the sky in tribute and homage to Gino Mäder as he crossed the finish line, his action truly spoke volumes.

Almost exactly two years ago, on June 16, 2023, Mäder died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained the day before in the Tour de Suisse, when he fell badly on the descent of the Albula pass.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

