Tour of Norway: Storm Ingebrigtsen holds on to win stage 1 for Coop-Repsol

Matthew Brennan wins sprint for second as solo breakaway sticks

SOLA NORWAY MAY 29 Storm Ingebrigtsen of Norway and Team Coop Repsol celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 14th Tour of Norway 2025 Stage 1 a 1792km stage from Solakrossen to Solakrossen on May 29 2025 in Sola Norway Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Storm Ingebrigtsen (Team Coop-Repsol) was the last rider standing from an original breakaway, making it to the finish line by a whisker ahead of a chase group to claim the victory on stage 1 at the Tour of Norway.

Ingebrigtsen was part of an original six rider breakaway that was reduced to three on the run in to the shorter finishing circuits where he launched an attack on his rivals to go solo into in Solakrossen.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

