Giro d'Italia Women stage 4: Sarah Gigante scores biggest career win on Pianezze summit finish as Marlen Reusser retakes maglia rosa

By published

Elisa Longo Borghini outsprints Reusser for second place, 25 seconds down on Australian

Giro d&#039;Italia Women - Stage 4, Italy, Tesino Castle - 09 Jul 2025Ag Insurance - Soudal Team&#039;s Gigante Sarah during the 4th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia Women, from Castello Tesino to Pianezze, Italy Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Sport - cycling – By: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse/Shutterstock
Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) won stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia Women atop the Pianezze summit finish (Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) won stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia that finished atop the 11.2km climb to Pianezze, winning by 25 seconds from reigning champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and new race leader Marlen Reusser (Movistar).

The 24-year-old Australian climber followed Reusser's acceleration from a large lead group with 2.8km to go. She went solo on the attack with 1.7km to go on the first-category ascent to leave Reusser, Longo Borghini, and Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto) behind.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews