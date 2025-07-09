Giro d'Italia Women stage 4: Sarah Gigante scores biggest career win on Pianezze summit finish as Marlen Reusser retakes maglia rosa

Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) won stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia that finished atop the 11.2km climb to Pianezze, winning by 25 seconds from reigning champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and new race leader Marlen Reusser (Movistar).

The 24-year-old Australian climber followed Reusser's acceleration from a large lead group with 2.8km to go. She went solo on the attack with 1.7km to go on the first-category ascent to leave Reusser, Longo Borghini, and Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto) behind.

Gigante raised her left arm on the finish line as she took the biggest victory of her career so far. 25 seconds later, Longo Borghini outsprinted Reusser for second place, but the Swiss rider is now back in the maglia rosa of race leader.

She leads Longo Borghini by 16 seconds while Gigante moved up to third place overall, 34 seconds down.

"I'm really in shock. I knew I was riding quite strongly, and I knew I had an amazing team. We saw that already at the previous races like the Tour de Suisse and also in stage 2," Gigante said after the stage.

"But to come away with the stage win after such great teamwork all week is just beyond my dreams, really. I'm coming back from a big surgery. I had six months off after iliac artery endofibrosis, and then I dislocated my shoulder just as I was coming back, so it's been a long time.

"This is by far my biggest win, especially in Europe, so I'm just so grateful to my team for always believing in me, not just this week, but ever since I joined the team. I just love the team, so thank you, AG Insurance-Soudal."

On top of the stage victory, the Australian climber has also moved into the blue mountain jersey. She credited her directeur sportif, Dani Christmas, for helping her win the stage.

"Dani was amazing on the radio. She was telling me, 'Stay calm, stay calm'. Marlen attacked from the bottom, and we had a gap. I could have spent a lot of energy there, but Dani just said, 'Wait, wait,'" she said.

"We also had Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Urška Zigart, and Lore De Schepper all riding so strongly, so we wanted to use those numbers. I tried to stay patient, which is not how I normally ride!

"When I saw Marlen go, I was feeling good, and Elisa and Antonia started to drop. I knew I was on a good day. I really thought they were going to catch me. I know you're not meant to look back, but I kept looking back because it just seemed too good to be true."

Elisa Longo Borghini and Marlen Reusser coming to the line in second and third (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling