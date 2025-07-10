Airpods Pro 2 vs Pixel Buds Pro 2: Battle of the Amazon Prime Day deals

By published

With both options on offer for Amazon Prime Day, which should you part with your money for?

prime day
(Image credit: Future)
I’ve got enough Amazon Prime Days (and Black Friday shifts) under my belt now to know that there are a few regular occurrences. AirPods are almost always reduced to some degree, and so it’s a great time to wait to buy a pair if you’ve been eyeing a set up. In fact. Apple’s flagship set of in-ear buds, the AirPods Pro 2, are currently on offer, and if you have your heart set on them, then it really is quite a good time to stick ‘em in ya basket.

However, to throw a spanner in the works, the competitor earbuds from Google, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, are also reduced, with both sets coming in at a similar price. Which one is best for you, and which would you buy, if any, this Amazon Prime Day?

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon

These are the best in-ear buds Apple makes. They work seamlessly with the Apple ecosystem, have a beautiful rich sound, great noise cancellation, and a transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings. This is about as good a price as these have ever been, so it's as good a time as any to buy them in our opinion.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon

While the discount is more modest for those of us on the British side of the Atlantic, these are still a great deal.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was $229 now $160.55 at Amazon

Google's Pixel buds are every bit the competitor to the more oft-seen Airpods. They boast the same features, a comparable sound quality, and even have the FindMy feature if you lose them too. What's more, the battery life is about double what the Airpods offer.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was £219 now £179 at Amazon

Again, a more modest saving for us Brits but c'est la vie, these are still a good buy in my opinion.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

