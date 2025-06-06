Recommended reading

Tour of Slovenia: Dylan Groenewegen snaps up second bunch sprint win in three days

published

No change to GC on eve of decisive mountain stage, Fabio Christen still leads

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla)
Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) has claimed his second triumph in three days at the 2025 Tour of Slovenia with a late but well-calculated drive for the line.

A winner in the same finish town of Ormož both in 2024 and 2023, 12 months later and at the end of Wednesday's rolling 162.7-kilometre stage, Groenewegen outpaced UAE Team Emirates-XRG fastman Juan Sebastian Molano and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious).

