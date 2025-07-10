'It's been quite a tough first week' - Jonas Vingegaard still trying to understand his Tour de France TT time loss to Tadej Pogačar

By published

Visma-Lease a Bike suggest the problem was time trial-related but refuse to reveal full details

Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Polka dot Mountain Jersey crosses the finish line during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 6 a 201.5km stage from Bayeux to Vire Normandie
Jonas Vingegaard wears the polka dot jersey on stage 6, second in the classification behind race leader Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike played down any rivalry with Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad after stage 6 to Vire Normandie.

Visma-Lease a Bike upped the pace on the final climbs of stage 6 and nearly brought the gap down enough to force Pogačar and his team to stay in the yellow jersey, but missed the mark by a single second.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.