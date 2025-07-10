Another piece of the Remco Evenepoel to Red Bull transfer falls into place as Sven Vanthourenhout set to join team

Former Belgian national coach expected to start new role at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe on August 1

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel (L) and Belgian cycling coach and former professional cyclo-cross racing cyclist Sven Vanthourenhout hold their awards during the 'Gala du Sport 2024', to announce the sportswomen and sportsmen of the Year 2024, at the Skyhall de Brussels Airport, in Zaventem on January 12, 2025.
If Remco Evenepoel's transfer from Soudal-QuickStep to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe is like a 1000-piece jigsaw still to be completed, a key corner will likely fall into place on August 1 when Sven Vanthourenhout will join the team's performance and management staff.

On Wednesday evening Soudal-QuickStep team manager Jorgen Foré argued that Evenepoel has a contract with the Belgian team for 2026 but Evenepoel is almost certain to spark a transfer after the Tour de France and buy out his contract so he can join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. Ineos Grenadiers were also linked to Evenepoel but have accepted he will move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

