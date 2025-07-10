'Visma tried to do, I don't know what…' - Tadej Pogačar irritated by rival tactics to try to keep him in the Tour de France yellow jersey

UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader happy to lose race lead to friend and racing ally Mathieu van der Poel

Tadej Pogačar rode to the UAE Team Emirates-XRG team bus beyond the finish line, unsure if he had kept or lost the Tour de France leader's yellow jersey but convinced that Visma-Lease a Bike had tried to keep him in yellow and play tactical mind games yet again.

Pogačar and his teammates were happy to let Mathieu van der Poel go in the breakaway, and so happy when it was confirmed that the Dutchman had taken the yellow jersey by one second. Pogačar's defensive racing ensured he also lost the green points jersey to Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and the polka-dot mountains jersey to teammate Tim Wellens.

