Back pain forces Lotte Kopecky to abandon Giro d'Italia

'As a precaution ahead of the Tour de France Femmes, she is leaving the Giro d'Italia Women to take three to four days of complete rest' confirms SD Worx-Protime

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) has made the difficult decision to abandon the Giro d'Italia Women after stage 5 due to ongoing back pain. The World Champion will take several days to recover before turning her attention to the upcoming Tour de France Femmes that starts on July 26 in Vannes.

"According to the medical staff of Team SD Worx – Protime, the discomfort in her lower back should heal completely with a few days of rest. She will then be able to resume her preparations for the Tour de France Femmes as planned," SD Worx-Protime confirmed in a press release.

