Giro d'Italia Women stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins crashed-marred finale, Anna Henderson maintains lead

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Women, outsprinting Josie Nelson (Picnic PostNL) in Trento after being led out by her teammate Lotte Kopecky.



The final was interrupted by a mass crash in a roundabout with 2.5km to go that happened near the front of the peloton, leaving only ten riders at the front.



Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck) made the most of the chaos and got a small gap on the streets of Trento. But Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) reeled in the Austrian and then handed off to Kopecky for the lead-out that Wiebes had no trouble finishing off.



Due to the 3km rule, all riders involved in the crash received the same time as Wiebes, meaning that Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) keeps the pink jersey.

"We were very lucky that we were in front when the crash happened and that we were still with three of us. Barbara did a great job to bring us to the corner. Lotte also did also amazing; I was a bit scared for the last corner, I felt my wheel slipping a bit, but I was able to save it," said Wiebes after the stage.

"I would have liked more to go to the finish with a complete peloton, but that’s also part of racing, and you can expect it with the rain. Everyone in the team did really well the whole day, and it’s nice to finish it off, also for them," Wiebes finished.



More later...

Results

