Giro d'Italia Women stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins crashed-marred finale, Anna Henderson maintains lead
Josie Nelson second, Lotte Kopecky third in Trento as only ten riders make it through late crash unscathed
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Women, outsprinting Josie Nelson (Picnic PostNL) in Trento after being led out by her teammate Lotte Kopecky.
The final was interrupted by a mass crash in a roundabout with 2.5km to go that happened near the front of the peloton, leaving only ten riders at the front.
Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck) made the most of the chaos and got a small gap on the streets of Trento. But Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) reeled in the Austrian and then handed off to Kopecky for the lead-out that Wiebes had no trouble finishing off.
Due to the 3km rule, all riders involved in the crash received the same time as Wiebes, meaning that Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) keeps the pink jersey.
"We were very lucky that we were in front when the crash happened and that we were still with three of us. Barbara did a great job to bring us to the corner. Lotte also did also amazing; I was a bit scared for the last corner, I felt my wheel slipping a bit, but I was able to save it," said Wiebes after the stage.
"I would have liked more to go to the finish with a complete peloton, but that’s also part of racing, and you can expect it with the rain. Everyone in the team did really well the whole day, and it’s nice to finish it off, also for them," Wiebes finished.
More later...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our Giro d'Italia Women coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from one of the biggest women's stage races of the season. Find out more.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 4 Live – A strong four-man breakaway is in the lead on an interesting day to RouenShort, steep climbs litter the run-in to Rouen on a day made for the puncheurs
-
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Live: All the best deals as soon as we unearth themWe're trawling Amazon and beyond to bring you some absolute bargains
-
Giro d'Italia Women stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins crashed-marred finale, Anna Henderson maintains leadJosie Nelson second, Lotte Kopecky third in Trento as only ten riders make it through late crash unscathed
-
'A story out of nothing' – Jonas Vingegaard says press wasting time with wife's criticisms of Visma-Lease A Bike Tour de France priorities'I don't know what happened and I don't care' responds Visma team boss Richard Plugge