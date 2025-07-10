Giro d'Italia Women stage 5: Lorena Wiebes blasts to second victory of 2025 race in reduced group sprint

Marianne Vos second, Liane Lippert third in 15-rider front group after race shatters mid-stage

Lorena Wiebes
Lorena Wiebes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (SDWorx-Protime) has sprinted to her second win of the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women, leading in a group of some 14 riders after the peloton shattered dramatically mid-way through the stage.

