'Lulls them into a false sense of security' – How breakaway artist Ben Healy planned his way to a maiden Tour de France victory

'You're on a knife edge for quite a while, because it's quite often so daring and risky what he does' says EF Education-EasyPost sports director

EF Education - EasyPost team&#039;s Irish rider Ben Healy cycles in a lone breakaway during the 6th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 201.5 km between Bayeux and Vire Normandie, Northwestern France, on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) rides to stage 6 victory at Tour de France using a solo effort on the final 42km into Vire Normandie (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

As the Tour de France nears the end of the first week, there are still some riders who choose not to look too far ahead at the roadbook, constantly uttering "I'll take it day by day", not to get drawn into the pressure of committing themselves to a specific day.

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) is not one of them. The winner on stage 6 in Vire Normandie, Healy has long had this day marked with an 'X', July 10, meticulously planning where he could go and how he'll get away, as early as the winter when the Tour route came out.

