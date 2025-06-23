Recommended reading

'I had a great weekend' – How Jordi Meeus went from Tour de Suisse abandon to Copenhagen Sprint win in less than 48 hours

Belgian quit the Tour de Suisse on Friday evening to go for (and get) victory in the Copenhagen Sprint on Sunday

2025 Copenhagen Sprint: Jordi Meeus celebrates the win
Meeus celebrating the win in Copenhagen (Image credit: Getty Images)

To say Jordi Meeus had a successful last weekend would be anything but an exaggeration. On stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse on Friday, the Belgian sprinter took his first win since a stage of the Volta ao Algarve in February – and then promptly abandoned, flying north to Denmark to take part in the first-ever edition of the Copenhagen Sprint race. Which the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgröhe racer also won.

While the combination of two wins in three days in two WorldTour races 1,300km apart was strikingly impressive, it also raised questions about whether Meeus was permitted to do it. On paper, after all, riders are not allowed to quit one race in order take part in another.

