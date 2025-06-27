Recommended reading

Belgian Road Championships: Remco Evenepoel revs up for Tour de France with dominant elite men's time trial title win

World and Olympic time trial champion beats Florian Vermeersch by 1:11 as Alec Segaert rounds out podium, 1:32 down.

BRASSCHAAT, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium competes during the 126th Belgian Road Championship 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite Individual Time Trial a 40.5km one day race from Brasschaat to Brasschaat on June 27, 2025 in Brasschaat, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
World and Olympic time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) easily added another Belgian title to his collection on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)
There were no surprises in the elite men's time trial at the Belgian National Championships as world and Olympic time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) blitzed the 40.2km course to claim his second career title.

The Tour de France contender was the last man down the start ramp in Brasschaat, north of Antwerp, following the silver medallist of the past two years, Alec Segaert (Lotto), out on course.

