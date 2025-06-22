Recommended reading

Copenhagen Sprint - Jordi Meeus goes from Tour de Suisse to sprint win

By published

Red Bull rider left the Swiss race on Saturday to win new WorldTour race on Sunday

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 22: Jordi Meeus of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (C) celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of (L-R) Arnaud Demare of France and Team Arkea - B&amp;B Hotels, Alexis Renard of France and Team Cofidis, Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain - Victorious and Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Jayco AlUla during the 1st Copenhagen Sprint 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite a 235.6km one day race from Roskilde to Copenhagen / #UCIWT / on June 22, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Jordi Meeus came through late to win the Copenhagen Sprint men's race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

