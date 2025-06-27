Recommended reading

A year on, the UCI finally decides the winner of the 2024 Danish Time Trial Championships

Mattias Skjelmose awarded 2024 win a day before 2025 race as Johan Price-Pejtersen's disqualification is confirmed

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - APRIL 07: Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team Lidl-Trek competes during the 64th Itzulia Basque Country 2025, Stage 1 a 16.5km individual time trial from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Baskonia-Alaves / #UCIWT / on April 07, 2025 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) has finally been confirmed as the 2024 Danish time trial champion, a day before the 2025 race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Danish Time Trial Championships will be held later today (Friday), with the identity of the next men's national champion set to be revealed just hours after last year's title was finally decided.

Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Johan Price-Pejtersen was the fastest man in Herning a year ago, beating Lidl-Trek's Mattias Skjelmose by two seconds on the 41km course.

Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

