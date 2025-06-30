Recommended reading

Mads Pedersen narrowly avoids disaster in crash with spectator during Danish Time Trial Championships win – Video

29-year-old knocks spectator over after being forced to evade slow police motorcycle during 41km race

Lidl - Trek team&#039;s Danish rider Mads Pedersen cycles past the finish line of the 7th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 25,3 km individual time trial between Nuits-Saint-Georges and Gevrey-Chambertin, on July 5, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) racing the stage 7 time trial at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite racing to the win at the Danish Time Trial Championships on Friday, Mads Pedersen narrowly averted disaster several times in the space of a few seconds during his ride.

Giro d'Italia points classification champion and early race leader Pedersen put in one of the performances of the weekend to take the Danish title for the first time in his career, winning by 25 seconds ahead of Niklas Larsen.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

