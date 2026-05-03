Ginia Caluori and Cat Ferguson earn top spots for women in gravel debuts at The Traka 100 while Matyáš Kopecký wins men's division from five-rider sprint

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Fourth and final gravel race in Girona decided on Sunday

Ginia Caluori riding toward victory at The Traka 100 in 2026
Ginia Caluori riding toward victory at The Traka 100 in 2026 (Image credit: © The Traka - Sergi Romeu)

The Traka 100 signalled the fourth and final race for the 2026 edition of the pivotal European gravel event in Girona. Matyáš Kopecký (Unibet Rose Rockets) delivered the men's victory from a five-rider sprint.

The top spots in the women's race went to road riders, Ginia Caluori (NEXETIS) celebrating the win a little more than four minutes ahead of Cat Ferguson (Movistar).

It was a tight battle for Kopecký, who was coming off a road block that included Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. After three hours, one minute and nine seconds out on the course, he crossed the line just a second ahead Geoffrey Soupe, who retired from professional road racing last year. Eduardo Talavera Fernandez finished in third and Marc Romero and Nicholas Roche rounded out the men's top 5, both within four seconds of the winner.

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The last race on the agenda at the top European gravel event – which also included The Adventure, The Traka 360 and The Traka 200 – started with a solid block of climbing, the ascents splitting and spreading the fields early. Much of the 1,350 metres of elevation gain came through a section of the Gavarres mountain range with paved climbs in the first 21km.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani