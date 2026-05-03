Ginia Caluori and Cat Ferguson earn top spots for women in gravel debuts at The Traka 100 while Matyáš Kopecký wins men's division from five-rider sprint

The Traka 100 signalled the fourth and final race for the 2026 edition of the pivotal European gravel event in Girona. Matyáš Kopecký (Unibet Rose Rockets) delivered the men's victory from a five-rider sprint.

The top spots in the women's race went to road riders, Ginia Caluori (NEXETIS) celebrating the win a little more than four minutes ahead of Cat Ferguson (Movistar).

It was a tight battle for Kopecký, who was coming off a road block that included Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. After three hours, one minute and nine seconds out on the course, he crossed the line just a second ahead Geoffrey Soupe, who retired from professional road racing last year. Eduardo Talavera Fernandez finished in third and Marc Romero and Nicholas Roche rounded out the men's top 5, both within four seconds of the winner.

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Caluori had a little more leeway in the final stages of the women's race, having broken away 40 kilometres into the race and stretched the gap. Ferguson (Movistar) was making up ground late in the race but the margin was too big to shut down. The UCI Continental team rider, who has earned a silver medal at Mountain Bike Worlds in U23 cross-country for Switzerland, stopped the clock after three hours and 11 minutes. She finished four minutes, 16 seconds ahead of Ferguson, both riders making their gravel debuts.

Spanish cyclo-cross champion Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Nesta) came in behind Ferguson, a little over five minutes back with Gravel One Fifty winner Yeal Prenger (CUBE Friesland) also finishing on the same time to claim fourth.

"It was super hard from the start, with only five kilometres on the road and then to the first climb everyone was trying to be at the front," Ferguson said on social media after earning a podium spot in her first gravel race.

"I did have to walk a couple of times, yeah, it added to the fun of it. A really, really cool event, lots of people out. I really enjoyed it and would recommend it to anyone. I hope I come back next year."

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The last race on the agenda at the top European gravel event – which also included The Adventure, The Traka 360 and The Traka 200 – started with a solid block of climbing, the ascents splitting and spreading the fields early. Much of the 1,350 metres of elevation gain came through a section of the Gavarres mountain range with paved climbs in the first 21km.

The back two-thirds of the course was mostly gravel and dirt, with a flat finish back to the north of River Ter in central Girona.

Now that The Traka, part of the Gravel Earth Series, is over, much of the focus will turn to Unbound Gravel on May 29-30 as the next key event in the international off-road calendar.

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