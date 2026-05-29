'It's a special day for our team' - Jonas Vingegaard celebrates Sepp Kuss' stage victory but remains focused for final Giro d'Italia mountain stage

Jonas Vingegaard was as happy to see Sepp Kuss climb on the stage 19 winner's podium in Piani di Pezzè as if he had won it himself.

Kuss has always been a loyal mountain domestique for Vingegaard, helping him to win his two Tour de France titles and the 2025 Vuelta a España.

With Vinegegaard in pink and with a four-minute lead on Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM), Visma-Lease a Bike could allow Kuss to have his day out front, using the team tactics to help the American win in front of his family and complete his Grand Tour stage trilogy.

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"I had to tell him to take his chance," Vingegaard explained, highlighting Kuss' loyalty.

"He deserves it so much. I'm so happy he has now won a stage in all three Grand Tours. He admitted he thought it might not happen, but I think it completes his career. It's a special day for our team.

"Sepp's such an exceptional guy. He always sacrifices himself and never asks for anything back. He's been there for all my Grand Tour wins, and I'm so happy he gets a chance to win and takes it. It's a dream come true."

Vingegaard described the Visma-Lease a Bike Giro squad as a "dream team". They have won five stages, dominated the GC battle, and now have only two goals left before celebrating in Rome.

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"The big goal is obviously to keep the jersey," Vingegaard said of Saturday's final mountain stage to Piancavallo.

"It's a long stage and twice up Piancavallo, which is a hard climb. Then we will see what else is possible. It would be nice for Davide Piganzoli to take the white jersey. He took a minute and a half today and so showed how strong he is and he deserves his chance to go for it."

Vingegaard leads Gall by 4:03, with Australia's Jai Hindey (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) moving past Thymen Arensman (Netcompany Ineos) up to third overall at 5:04.

Vingegaard and Visma have always been in control and so much has gone their way in the last three weeks, as others have crashed out, fallen sick or suffered in the mountains as Vingegaard flew to victory.

"There are some days when we had a plan, and it didn't go completely to plan. That's cycling, it's not a PlayStation game. It's real and about the legs, but the legs are not always there," Vingegaard said, insisting he is focused on final victory in Rome.

"I'm the kind of guy who keeps the focus until the end, in this case, until Rome. I still try to do everything right each day because the Giro doesn't end until we finish in Rome," he said.