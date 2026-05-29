'It's a special day for our team' - Jonas Vingegaard celebrates Sepp Kuss' stage victory but remains focused for final Giro d'Italia mountain stage

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Visma-Lease a Bike take fifth win with overall victory and the white jersey finals goals for Saturday's stage to Piancavallo

ALLEGHE, ITALY - MAY 29: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Pink Leader Jersey crosses the finish line during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 19 a 151km stage from Feltre to Alleghe - Piani di Pezze 1467m / #UCIWT / on May 29, 2026 in Alleghe, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard on stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard was as happy to see Sepp Kuss climb on the stage 19 winner's podium in Piani di Pezzè as if he had won it himself.

Kuss has always been a loyal mountain domestique for Vingegaard, helping him to win his two Tour de France titles and the 2025 Vuelta a España.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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