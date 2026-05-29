'I don't take for granted what he did' - Jai Hindley thanks Giulio Pellizzari for helping him climb onto Giro d'Italia GC podium

Jai Hindley and Giulio Pellizzari high-fived and hugged beyond the finish line at Piani di Pezzè at the foot of the Dolomites, after combining to lift the Australian up to third place overall in the Giro d'Italia GC with just one mountain stage to race.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's GC ambitions falter midway through the Giro due to illness and accumulated fatigue. Pellizzari eventually cracked and lost time in the third week, but Hindley suffered and survived, hoping to bounce back in the final stages. Both were rewarded for their aggressive tactics on Friday in the Dolomite stage of the Corsa Rosa.

Pellizzari joined the decisive break of the five-climb stage, allowing Hindley to stay on the wheels in the peloton and focus on distancing podium rival Thymen Arensman (Netcompany Ineos).

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When the young Italian realised the stage victory was out of reach, he gave one last inspiring turn at the front for his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammate. Arensman suffered and gradually lost contact on the five-kilometre climb to the finish line, losing 1:02 to Hindley.

The Western Australian moved past the Dutchman onto the final step of the GC podium and now leads him by 29 seconds, with just Saturday's final mountain stage to Piancavallo to race before the circuit and podium celebrations in Rome.

"It was a tough day out, on really epic climbs, and I'm really proud of how the boys rode," Hindley said beyond the finish line, unable to escape the scrum of media, team staff and other riders as he suffered post-race.

“I could see Arensman cracking a bit, but really, it was more about keeping my own effort going on such a hard final climb after such a day.

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"It was a crazy day tactically with some GC guys in the group. Our plan was to have Giulio in the break to go for the stage or then to try to help me at some point.

"Chapeau to him, it was some ride. It's not been the easiest race for him. He's had some illness and lost his GC chance, that's not easy mentally. I don't take for granted what he did. I'm really grateful to him and all the boys. We haven't had the smoothest Giro with quite some illness and whatnot, but we never gave up."

Pellizzari has suffered in the last few days, but his smile and natural exuberance were back at the finish in Piani di Pezzè.

"The people along the road inspired me, I had goosebumps, and that gave me the power to push on," Pellizzari explained to Eurosport and Cyclingnews.

"I rode in the break until I didn't have the legs to win the stage. I couldn't do too much for Jai, but it was not bad considering the last few days. I'm super happy that I helped him, and I hope we can still do something else on Saturday."