'I don't take for granted what he did' - Jai Hindley thanks Giulio Pellizzari for helping him climb onto Giro d'Italia GC podium

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'The people along the road inspired me' - Pellizzari rediscovers his exuberance after suffering in third week

ALLEGHE, ITALY - MAY 29: (L-R) Jai Hindley of Australia and Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe compete during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 19 a 151km stage from Feltre to Alleghe - Piani di Pezze 1467m / #UCIWT / on May 29, 2026 in Alleghe, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jai Hindley and Giulio Pellizzari on stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jai Hindley and Giulio Pellizzari high-fived and hugged beyond the finish line at Piani di Pezzè at the foot of the Dolomites, after combining to lift the Australian up to third place overall in the Giro d'Italia GC with just one mountain stage to race.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's GC ambitions falter midway through the Giro due to illness and accumulated fatigue. Pellizzari eventually cracked and lost time in the third week, but Hindley suffered and survived, hoping to bounce back in the final stages. Both were rewarded for their aggressive tactics on Friday in the Dolomite stage of the Corsa Rosa.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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