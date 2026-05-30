'We accepted the riders' request in Milan, but it won't happen in Rome' – Giro d'Italia confirms final stage route design and no GC neutralisation

News
By published

'Discussions about safety on specific stages need to take place before the race' AIGCP President Brent Copeland tells Cyclingnews

MILAN, ITALY - MAY 24: (L-R) Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Unibet Rose Rockets, Ethan Vernon of Great Britain and Team NSN Cycling, Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step and Tobias Lund Andresen of Denmark and Team Decathlon CMA CGM cross the finish line during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 15 a 157km stage from Voghera to Milan / #UCIWT / on May 24, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
GC times on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia in Milan was neutralised due to unsafe conditions (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final central Rome stage of the 2026 Giro d'Italia will go ahead as designed and planned, with race organiser RCS Sport refuting all doubts that the GC classification could be neutralised for the finishing circuits as occurred in Milan on Sunday.

Giro race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) dropped back to the race director's car during Sunday's stage, and the UCI Commissaire Vicente Tortajada Villarroya and RCS Sport management eventually agreed to neutralise the GC time with the final 16km lap to race.

Latest Videos From
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.