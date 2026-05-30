'Muddy, tired, but happy' – Tiffany Cromwell claims a second Australian elite women's gravel title at Ponderosa Pines

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Canyon-SRAM rider wins with a gap of 20 minutes in wet and muddy conditions

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) who headed off solo early in the 2026 AusCycling Gravel National Championships
(Image credit: AusCycling Gravel National Championships)

In what ended up being a wet and muddy day of racing at South Australia's Ponderosa Pines, Tiffany Cromwell rode away from her rivals early to claim a second elite women's Australian gravel title.

Defending champion Cromwell took off solo early in the 123km elite women's race at the AusCycling National Gravel Championships on Saturday, pulling out the gap to three minutes with 70 km to go, and by the finish line, she had stretched the gap to her nearest rival to 20 minutes, crossing the line in 4:53:21.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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