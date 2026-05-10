'I had the speed… stupid' – Dylan Groenewegen left gutted by timing error in Giro d'Italia sprint as he's narrowly beaten in Sofia

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Dutchman was perfectly placed going into the last 200 metres, but was overhauled by Magnier and Milan

SOFIA, BULGARIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek, Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step - Purple Points Jersey, Madis Mihkels of Estonia and Team EF Education - EasyPost and Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Unibet Rose Rockets sprint at finish line during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 3 a 175km stage from Plovdiv to Sofia / #UCIWT / on May 10, 2026 in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Bike throw for Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) on the right (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dylan Groenewegen was left beating himself up and rueing his timing at the finish of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia, as he was narrowly beaten to the line by Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).

With an arrow straight, wide 7km stretch of road bringing the sprint teams into the final kilometre, it was all about coming up at the right time and not too early. Groenewegen's Unibet Rose Rockets seemed to have this tactic nailed as their light blue and pink jerseys speared through to the front with 500 metres to go. 

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"The team did a perfect job, an amazing job. What we missed on the first day, we did everything in the right way today. But I just had to go. It was with 200 metres to go, I think, I had the speed… stupid."

Six-time Tour de France stage winner Groenewegen is chasing a maiden Giro victory for himself in 2026, but perhaps more importantly, he's trying to secure the first victory for Unibet Rose Rockets – the team born out of a YouTube channel – in their debut Grand Tour.

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James Moultrie