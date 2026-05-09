Giro d'Italia abandons – Matteo Moschetti becomes the first rider to drop out of the 2026 race

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Tracking all the riders who have crashed out of or otherwise left this year's Giro

BURGAS, BULGARIA - MAY 08: Matteo Moschetti of Italy and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling injured after falling during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 1 a 147km stage from Nessebar to Burgas / #UCIWT / on May 08, 2026 in Burgas, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Matteo Moschetti is the first rider out of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Matteo Moschetti became the first rider to abandon the 2026 Giro d'Italia. The sprinter was caught up in a crash on the opening stage and couldn't continue on Saturday's stage 2.

Most riders will start the race intending to get to Rome, but as the three-week race takes its toll, not everyone will get there, with tens of riders often dropping out over the 21 stages of a Grand Tour.

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Giro d'Italia 2026 abandons

Stage 2

  • Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5) – DNS, stage 1 crash

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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