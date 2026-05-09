Giro d'Italia abandons – Matteo Moschetti becomes the first rider to drop out of the 2026 race
Tracking all the riders who have crashed out of or otherwise left this year's Giro
Matteo Moschetti became the first rider to abandon the 2026 Giro d'Italia. The sprinter was caught up in a crash on the opening stage and couldn't continue on Saturday's stage 2.
Most riders will start the race intending to get to Rome, but as the three-week race takes its toll, not everyone will get there, with tens of riders often dropping out over the 21 stages of a Grand Tour.
Riders may abandon for a variety of reasons, including crashes, illness, or just pure fatigue. Riders can quit mid-stage, climbing into a car or ambulance, or they may decide not to start the next stage.
If a rider stops mid-stage, they will be marked as 'did not finish' (DNF), whilst DNS stands for 'did not start'.
Riders can also be obliged to leave the race by the commissaires, either with a disqualification (DSQ) for serious rule infringements, or for finishing outside the time limit on a given stage (OTL).
Here, we will track all the riders who drop out of the 2026 Giro on the roads between Bulgaria and Rome.
Giro d'Italia 2026 abandons
Stage 2
- Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5) – DNS, stage 1 crash
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Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
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