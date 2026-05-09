Giro d'Italia abandons – Matteo Moschetti becomes the first rider to drop out of the 2026 race

Matteo Moschetti is the first rider out of the Giro d'Italia

Matteo Moschetti became the first rider to abandon the 2026 Giro d'Italia. The sprinter was caught up in a crash on the opening stage and couldn't continue on Saturday's stage 2.

Most riders will start the race intending to get to Rome, but as the three-week race takes its toll, not everyone will get there, with tens of riders often dropping out over the 21 stages of a Grand Tour.

Riders may abandon for a variety of reasons, including crashes, illness, or just pure fatigue. Riders can quit mid-stage, climbing into a car or ambulance, or they may decide not to start the next stage.

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If a rider stops mid-stage, they will be marked as 'did not finish' (DNF), whilst DNS stands for 'did not start'.

Riders can also be obliged to leave the race by the commissaires, either with a disqualification (DSQ) for serious rule infringements, or for finishing outside the time limit on a given stage (OTL).

Here, we will track all the riders who drop out of the 2026 Giro on the roads between Bulgaria and Rome.

Giro d'Italia 2026 abandons

Stage 2

Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5) – DNS, stage 1 crash

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