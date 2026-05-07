'It often surprises me that people think it's all super serious for us' – Jonas Vingegaard's right-hand man Victor Campenaerts on Visma's Giro d'Italia build-up

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Danish pre-rave favourite says he 'asked deliberately to have' Belgian domestique with him as he chases complete set at Italian Grand Tour debut

Victor Campenaerts literally Jonas Vingegaard&#039;s right-hand man as the two stand on the stage during the Giro d&#039;Italia presentation
Campenaerts and Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grand Tour winners down the years have often had a right-hand man, and for heavy favourite Jonas Vingegaard at the upcoming Giro d'Italia, that will be Belgium's Victor Campenaerts.

As versatile as they come, and a vital helper in both the chaos of navigating sprint finishes and in leading out the Dane on the climbs, Campenaerts' talents as a domestique de luxe were something that Vingegaard specifically requested for the race from Bulgaria to Rome.

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Campenaerts leads Vingegaard at the front of the peloton during Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After all, he's spoken openly about wanting to be part of Grand Tour-winning teams when he joined the Dutch squad, and having been forced to abandon last year's Vuelta before Vingegaard's – albeit abbreviated due to protests – victory celebrations in Madrid, the team securing the pink jersey in Rome would be a first for Campenaerts.