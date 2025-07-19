Remco Evenepoel abandons Tour de France on Col du Tourmalet

Belgian climbs off during stage 14 in Pyrenees on third successive day of struggles

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step pictured in action during stage 14 of the 2025 Tour de France cycling race, from Pau to Luchon-Superbagneres (183 km), on Saturday 19 July 2025 in France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO POOL LUCA BETTINI (Photo by POOL LUCA BETTINI / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Evenepoel was one of the first riders to be dropped on the Col du Tourmalet (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 Tour de France podium finisher Remco Evenepoel (Soudal–QuickStep) has abandoned on stage 14 of the 2025 race, dropping back from the bunch and climbing into the team car some 9km from the summit of the Col du Tourmalet with still 100km left in the stage.

Although still third overall and leading the best young rider ranking when he quit, Evenepoel was already showing signs of struggling badly on the stage 13 uphill time trial. The time trial world champion finished twelfth and was caught by two-minute man Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) just before the line on Friday.

