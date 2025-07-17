Antwan Tolhoek handed four-year ban for anabolic androgenic steroid positive

Former Lidl-Trek and Jumbo-Visma rider returned positive test in November 2023 before joining Portuguese squad Sabgal-Anicolor

NANNING, CHINA - OCTOBER 14: Antwan Tolhoek of The Netherlands and Team Lidl-Trek competes during the 4th Gree-Tour of Guangxi 2023, Stage 3 a 134.3km stage from Nanning to Nanning / #UCIWT / on October 14, 2023 in Nanning, China. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Former Lidl-Trek rider Antwan Tolhoek has been handed a four-year doping ban (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has suspended Antwan Tolhoek for four years after the former Lidl-Trek and Jumbo-Visma rider tested positive for anabolic androgenic steroids in November 2023.

News of the South African's positive test was announced last February, after he had signed for the Portuguese Continental team Sabgal-Anicolor. He had previously raced for Jumbo-Visma from 2017 to 2021 before racing for Lidl-Trek in 2022 and 2023.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur.

