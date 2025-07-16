Baloise Ladies Tour: Zoe Bäckstedt smashes prologue to claim first leader's jersey

By published

Ellen van Dijk second, Charlotte Kool third in Yerseke

Zoe Bäckstedt wins the prologue at the Baloise Ladies Tour 2025
Zoe Bäckstedt wins the prologue at the Baloise Ladies Tour 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) was the fastest in the 3.1km prologue that opened the Baloise Ladies Tour on Wednesday in Yerseke.

The 20-year-old covered the distance with a winning time of 00:04.06, beating Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) and Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) by one second to take the stage win and the event's first leader's jersey.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews