'This feels very scary' – Tobias Halland Johannessen reveals extent of threats following Tadej Pogačar's Tour de France crash

'I would not wish anyone the amount of threats I get in my inbox' says Norwegian as Pogačar posts video response

Tobias Halland Johannessen has said that he's "terrified" of the threats he has received after he caused Tadej Pogačar to crash in the final kilometres of stage 11 of the Tour de France.

The Norwegian climber, currently lying 10th overall at the Tour, caused a moment of panic for the defending champion 4km from the end of a frantic stage in Toulouse after inadvertently cutting across Pogačar's front wheel.

