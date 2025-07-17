'For a moment, I thought we were in the lead' – Mathieu van der Poel says he didn't realise winning move was still up the road during Tour de France stage 11

'I only heard late that there were two riders ahead of me. That was a shame' says Dutchman, who mounted late chase to finish third in Toulouse

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - JULY 16: Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck crosses the finish line during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 11 a 156.8km stage from Toulouse to Toulouse / #UCIWT / on July 16, 2025 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel crossed the line in third, seven seconds down on Tour de France stage 11 winner Jonas Abrahamsen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel's late attack and the so-near-yet-so-far chase of Jonas Abrahamsen's winning breakaway move into Toulouse was the last thrilling act of a non-stop stage 11 of the Tour de France.

However, the finale of the Classics-style stage might have been even more exciting had the Dutchman known that the Norwegian and fellow breakaway survivor, Mauro Schmid, were up the road.

