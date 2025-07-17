Dual Corkscrew climb finale for women’s Tour Down Under in 2026 as men’s race tackle Willunga Hill triple on penultimate stage

By published

Both courses deliver opportunity for shifts in overall standings right up to the very last kilometres of racing in the southern hemisphere summer

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Tour Parade cars at the top of the King of the Mountain at Corkscrew road during Stage 4 from Unley to Campbelltown of the Santos Tour Down Under on January 18, 2019 in Campbelltown, Australia. (Photo by Peter Mundy/Getty Images)
The crowds lining the corkscrew to watch the Tour Down Under come through in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Santos Tour Down Under will be keeping the suspense running right till the very last stages of the men's and women's races in 2026, both ending with challenging days that open the way for changes in the general classification till the final line.

The six-day South Australian men's Tour Down Under from January 20-25, which it was earlier announced would start with a prologue, will see the Queen stage unfolding on the penultimate day with three climbs of Willunga Hill while a Stirling loop will provide the closing stage, but there are also a number of opportunities to claim time earlier.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.