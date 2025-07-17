Swipe to scroll horizontally Baloise Ladies Tour 2025 overview Date July 16-20 Distance 482.7km Start Location Yerseke Finish Location Zwevegem Category 2.1 Previous Edition - Winner Lorena Wiebes

Image 1 of 6 Zoe Bäckstedt wins Baloise Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Zoe Bäckstedt wins stage 4 time trial at Baloise Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Zoe Bäckstedt wins stage 3 and takes back the overall race lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Nienke Veenhoven of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage 2 winner (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Zoe Bäckstedt wins the prologue at the Baloise Ladies Tour 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baloise Ladies Tour 2025 Results

Stage 5: Zoe Bäckstedt wins Baloise Ladies Tour

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-Sram zondacrypto) won the overall title at the Baloise Ladies Tour, after winning three stages of the five-stage race that finished in Zwevegem.

Martina Fidanza (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the finale stage 5 ahead of Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) and Chiara Consonni (Canyon-Sram zondacrypto).

Stage 4: Zoe Bäckstedt wins two stages in one day, extends overall lead after stage 4 individual time trial

It was a memorable day for Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), who won two stages at the Baloise Ladies Tour on Saturday and extended her lead in the overall classification ahead of the finale on Sunday.

She covered the 10.4km individual time trial in a winning time of 13:23, claiming the stage win by four seconds ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) and 13 seconds ahead of Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance-Soudal).

Stage 3: Zoe Bäckstedt takes stunning solo victory metres ahead of chasing pack

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM Zondacrypto) took a spectacular solo victory in Maldegem on stage 3 of the Baloise Ladies Tour, holding off a charging peloton by only metres from a two-rider attack in the closing kilometres. Her efforts means that she took back the overall leader's jersey ahead of the stage 4 time trial held on the same day in the evening.

Stage 2: Nienke Veenhoven holds off Barbara Guarischi to win in Olsene

Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the bunch sprint on stage 2 of the Baloise Ladies Tour, holding off Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) and Karolina Kumiega (KDM-Pack Cycling) at the line in Olsene. It was the 21-year-old's first pro victory of her career, who used a perfect lead-out from teammate Martina Fidanza. Charlotte Koo l (Picnic-PostNL) retained the GC lead with a top 10 finish in the sprint.

Stage 1: Charlotte Kool wins to take control of race lead

Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL) was the fastest in a bunch sprint to win stage 1 at the Baloise Ladies Tour . The Dutch sprinter capitalised on a perfect lead from her teammates to take the win ahead of Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike). She has also moved into the overall race lead.

Prologue: Zoe Bäckstedt smashes prologue to claim first leader's jersey

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) was the fastest in the 3.1km prologue that opened the Baloise Ladies Tour on Wednesday in Yerseke. The 20-year-old covered the distance with a winning time of 00:04.06, beating Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) and Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) by one second to take the stage win and the event's first leader's jersey.

2025 Baloise Ladies Tour Information

The Baloise Ladies Tour is one of Belgiums top stage races on the international calendar, currently running as a 2.1-level event.

The race is celebrating its 10th edition in 2025, having begun in 2014 and taking a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Emma Johansson won the inaugural edition in 2014 followed by two wins from Jolien D'hoore in 2015 and 2016. Marianne Vos won two editions in 2017 and 2018, and Lisa Klein won the next two editions in 2019 and 2021.

Ellen van Dijk won the overall title in 2022, Lucinda Brand won it in 2023 and Lorena Wiebes won the most recent edition in 2024.