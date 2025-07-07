Giro d'Italia Women stage 2: Anna Henderson claims maiden WorldTour victory and takes pink jersey on uphill finish to Aprica

Dilyxine Miermont second as duo sprint it out for victory after breakaway, Soraya Paladin third from GC group

APRICA, ITALY - JULY 07: (L-R) Anna Henderson of Great Britain and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Dilyxine Miermont of France and Team CERATIZIT Pro Cycling during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 2 a 92km stage from Clusone to Aprica 1174m / #UCIWWT / on July 07, 2025 in Aprica, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Henderson claimed her first Grand Tour stage win in Aprica (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Great Britain's Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) won stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia Women in a two-up sprint ahead of Dilyxine Miermont (Ceratizit). The two riders had attacked from the peloton with 41.4km to go and built an advantage of more than three minutes before the climb to Aprica began.

Although the peloton steadily reduced the gap, at the flamme rouge it was clear that the two escapees would sprint for the stage. Miermont led onto the finishing straight, and Henderson launched her sprint in the last 200 metres, easily passing the Frenchwoman to win.

