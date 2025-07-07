Giro d'Italia Women stage 2: Anna Henderson claims maiden WorldTour victory and takes pink jersey on uphill finish to Aprica
Dilyxine Miermont second as duo sprint it out for victory after breakaway, Soraya Paladin third from GC group
Great Britain's Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) won stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia Women in a two-up sprint ahead of Dilyxine Miermont (Ceratizit). The two riders had attacked from the peloton with 41.4km to go and built an advantage of more than three minutes before the climb to Aprica began.
Although the peloton steadily reduced the gap, at the flamme rouge it was clear that the two escapees would sprint for the stage. Miermont led onto the finishing straight, and Henderson launched her sprint in the last 200 metres, easily passing the Frenchwoman to win.
Twenty six seconds later, Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) led home the reduced peloton that contained many of the main GC riders.
Starting the stage 27 seconds down on race leader Marlen Reusser (Movistar), who finished in the Paladin group, Henderson also takes the pink jersey going into stage 3.
"Pink is my favourite colour!" Henderson exclaimed in the finish area when she heard that she was the new GC leader.
“As a team, we made the plan to be aggressive because we knew it would be a hard final and we have a really good team for attacking. They gave us three minutes. I knew that once we had two minutes at the bottom [of the climb], we could make it, and I just kept working," Henderson continued in the official post-race interview.
"We’re here for stages, this is what we came to do, and I’m so thankful for my teammates for supporting me. I’m just beyond grateful and happy; I can’t believe it. It’s my first WorldTour victory, my first individual Grand Tour victory. I’m in shock," she said.
More to follow...
Results
